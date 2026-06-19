Corient Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,390,320 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 179,773 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.12% of Chevron worth $331,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Fox Hill Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 3,443 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC grew its position in Chevron by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company's stock.

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Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $173.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.05. The company has a market capitalization of $345.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.48. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $142.40 and a fifty-two week high of $214.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chevron from $179.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Chevron from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $205.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,718,294. This represents a 57.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $8,574,660.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,485.40. This trade represents a 82.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 615,200 shares of company stock worth $118,022,760. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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