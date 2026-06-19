Corient Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 235.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,199,441 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,649,553 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for approximately 0.5% of Corient Private Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.42% of Lam Research worth $890,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $668,000. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 598.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 16,248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Sparrow LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $12,051,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho set a $380.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lam Research from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC boosted their target price on Lam Research from $221.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Lam Research from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $333.62.

View Our Latest Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $389.04 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $298.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.53. The firm has a market cap of $486.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.40, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $87.75 and a 1 year high of $401.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,881,114. This trade represents a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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