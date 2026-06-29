Corient Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,828 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Sandisk were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sandisk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Sandisk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SNDK. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Sandisk from $2,000.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sandisk from $975.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised Sandisk from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,200.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Sandisk from $1,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,603.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Sandisk

Sandisk Price Performance

NASDAQ SNDK opened at $2,090.71 on Monday. Sandisk Corporation has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $2,354.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.61 billion, a PE ratio of 72.67 and a beta of 4.88. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $1,546.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $885.72.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total transaction of $3,513,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 52,677 shares in the company, valued at $92,531,364.66. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,019. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,625 shares of company stock worth $8,913,497. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Further Reading

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