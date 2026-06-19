Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 138,467 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 811,526 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 138,467 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.21% of Stryker worth $275,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,291 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $11,917,396,000 after purchasing an additional 133,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Stryker by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,254,407 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $5,374,731,000 after buying an additional 311,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,535,572 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,636,238,000 after buying an additional 69,851 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Stryker by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,493,276 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,282,192,000 after buying an additional 1,198,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Stryker by 13.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,338,050 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,342,987,000 after buying an additional 741,542 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $308.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.94. The stock has a market cap of $118.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $281.00 and a 12 month high of $404.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Stryker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $469.00 to $394.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $410.00 to $407.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $465.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $395.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Stryker

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total transaction of $96,791,300.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,924,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at $601,005,282.40. This trade represents a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total value of $1,394,417.28. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 10,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,247,298.34. This represents a 30.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489. Insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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