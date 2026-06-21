Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 52,682 Shares of Vontier Corporation $VNT

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT - Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,286,361 shares of the company's stock after selling 52,682 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 1.61% of Vontier worth $85,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 7.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the company's stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company's stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the company's stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vontier by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the company's stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company's stock.

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Vontier Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $29.97 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.78. Vontier Corporation has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $48.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Vontier had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Vontier has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.810 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vontier Corporation will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Vontier's dividend payout ratio is currently 3.53%.

Vontier announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 25.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VNT. Evercore set a $36.00 target price on Vontier in a report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 target price on Vontier in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vontier from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Vontier from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $42.38.

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Vontier Company Profile

Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on advancing mobility infrastructure and transportation solutions. Established as a standalone public company in October 2020 through the spin-off of Fortive’s mobility and transportation platforms, Vontier is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company’s mission centers on delivering innovative products and services that help customers meet evolving demands in fuel retail, fleet management, and automotive service.

The company’s diversified portfolio spans several well-known brands.

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