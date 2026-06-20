Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 9,632 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 935,186 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 9,632 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.17% of Emerson Electric worth $124,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $1,050,040,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,192,982 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $418,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,425 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,262,570 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $821,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Emerson Electric by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,198,148 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $822,618,000 after purchasing an additional 938,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,205,569 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $945,227,000 after buying an additional 859,171 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $150.99 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $165.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $84.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 13.35%.The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $162.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Emerson Electric

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

Further Reading

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