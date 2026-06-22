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Cornerstone Planning LLC Invests $665,000 in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Written by MarketBeat
June 22, 2026
Tesla logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
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Key Points

  • Cornerstone Planning LLC disclosed a new fourth-quarter stake in Tesla, buying 1,528 shares valued at about $665,000.
  • Tesla reported quarterly earnings of $0.41 per share, topping analyst expectations, though revenue of $22.39 billion came in below estimates despite rising 15.8% year over year.
  • Recent trading and sentiment around Tesla remain mixed: insiders have sold shares, while analysts currently assign a consensus Hold rating with a target price of about $404.37.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Tesla.

Cornerstone Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,528 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $30,000. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $400.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $288.77 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 367.42, a P/E/G ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.80. The business's 50 day moving average price is $403.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.15.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tesla from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $404.37.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Elon Musk exercised stock options that lifted his Tesla ownership to 19.9%, reinforcing alignment with shareholders and signaling confidence in the company’s long-term strategy.
  • Positive Sentiment: ARK Invest, led by Cathie Wood, bought more Tesla shares, adding to a broader bullish narrative around TSLA as an AI and autonomous-driving leader. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentary continue to frame Tesla as more than an EV maker, highlighting its AI, robotaxi, and robotics ambitions, which supports the stock’s premium valuation.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Tesla received approval for supervised FSD in Denmark, a modest positive for its European rollout, but the approval is still limited and does not remove broader regulatory hurdles.
  • Negative Sentiment: Reuters reported that Sweden may push back against Tesla’s supervised self-driving rollout in Europe unless speed-limit behavior is changed, creating a potential roadblock for FSD expansion. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: Additional reports flagged “fresh FSD roadblock” concerns in Europe, keeping investor focus on regulatory risk rather than near-term software monetization.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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