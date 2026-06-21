Cornerstone Planning LLC Takes $2.44 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Cornerstone Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock, valued at approximately $2,435,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered Sherwin-Williams from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their target price for the company from $385.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $371.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $366.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of SHW opened at $321.38 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $317.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $289.86 and a 1 year high of $379.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.08. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.71%.

About Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

Further Reading

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