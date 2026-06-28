Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $6.50 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 191.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,687 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 47,090 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 28,267 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,096 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Westmount Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $107.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:NEE opened at $88.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.69 and a 200-day moving average of $88.38. The company has a market cap of $184.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.20 and a one year high of $98.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.6232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is 63.36%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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