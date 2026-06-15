Corning Incorporated $GLW Shares Bought by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,102,285 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 355,985 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth owned 0.13% of Corning worth $94,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 27,395 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.14, for a total value of $5,263,675.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 94,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,138,016. This represents a 22.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michaune D. Tillman sold 3,260 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.02, for a total value of $674,885.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,221.48. This trade represents a 24.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 160,655 shares of company stock worth $30,692,561 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Corning from $223.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on Corning in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Corning from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Corning from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Corning

Corning Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $179.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.03. The stock has a market cap of $154.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.05, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $211.79.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Corning's dividend payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

See Also

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