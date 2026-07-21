Corning Incorporated $GLW Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 429.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,750 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 110,112 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Corning were worth $18,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Corning by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth $729,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Corning by 9.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,704 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 10,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $1,983,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 5,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,070.92. This trade represents a 66.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total value of $4,124,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 25,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,273,301.10. The trade was a 43.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,655 shares of company stock valued at $30,692,560. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Trading Down 1.1%

Corning stock opened at $152.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.75. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.29 and a 52 week high of $271.78. The stock has a market cap of $131.65 billion, a PE ratio of 73.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Corning's dividend payout ratio is 53.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corning from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Corning from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $149.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $149.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $194.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Corning

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report).

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