Corning Incorporated $GLW Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 319,742 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 63,789 shares during the period. Corning accounts for approximately 5.8% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.'s holdings in Corning were worth $43,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 26.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 782.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 74,465 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $10,125,000 after buying an additional 66,026 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Corning by 0.3% during the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 88,035 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $11,970,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts: Sign Up

Corning Price Performance

GLW stock opened at $154.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.94 billion, a PE ratio of 73.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.85. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.29 and a 12-month high of $271.78.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Corning's payout ratio is 53.59%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 27,395 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.14, for a total transaction of $5,263,675.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 94,400 shares in the company, valued at $18,138,016. The trade was a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michaune D. Tillman sold 3,260 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.02, for a total transaction of $674,885.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,221.48. The trade was a 24.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 160,655 shares of company stock valued at $30,692,560 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on GLW shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Corning from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Corning from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Corning from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $194.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Corning

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Corning, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Corning wasn't on the list.

While Corning currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here