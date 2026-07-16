Corning Incorporated $GLW Shares Sold by NFSG Corp

NFSG Corp cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 94.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,293 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 22,178 shares during the quarter. NFSG Corp's holdings in Corning were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co boosted its stake in Corning by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 15,893 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Corning by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,450 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company's stock.

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Corning Stock Down 7.0%

GLW stock opened at $174.44 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $193.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.35. The company has a market capitalization of $150.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.19 and a 12 month high of $271.78.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Corning's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLW. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Corning from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Corning from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Research lowered Corning from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $194.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GLW

Key Headlines Impacting Corning

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total transaction of $4,124,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 25,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,301.10. This trade represents a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $1,983,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,019,070.92. The trade was a 66.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,655 shares of company stock worth $30,692,560. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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