Corning Incorporated $GLW Shares Sold by Sierra Summit Advisors LLC

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,993 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 6,199 shares during the quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC's holdings in Corning were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,283,317 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $8,693,247,000 after acquiring an additional 580,678 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Corning by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,008,856 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,035,836,000 after acquiring an additional 439,883 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Corning by 30.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,557,489 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,358,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,540 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,763,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $724,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at $907,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total transaction of $4,124,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,273,301.10. The trade was a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 10,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $1,983,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,070.92. The trade was a 66.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 170,774 shares of company stock valued at $28,148,435 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. Citigroup lifted their target price on Corning from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Corning from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Corning from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Corning from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $177.92.

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Corning Trading Up 2.7%

NYSE:GLW opened at $180.60 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $159.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $47.67 and a 12 month high of $211.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.43 billion, a PE ratio of 86.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Corning's payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

Key Headlines Impacting Corning

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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