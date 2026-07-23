Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Acquires 25,739 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,522 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 25,739 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for approximately 0.8% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned about 0.06% of IQVIA worth $17,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Gilpin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company's stock.

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IQVIA Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $198.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.50 and a 1 year high of $247.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.36. The company has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.33%.IQVIA's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-12.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $240.00 target price on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings raised IQVIA from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $225.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on IQV

About IQVIA

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

Further Reading

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