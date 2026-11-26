Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Corpay, Inc (NYSE:CPAY - Free Report) by 744.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,765 shares of the corporate payments company's stock after purchasing an additional 62,384 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Corpay worth $25,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Corpay by 57.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,450 shares of the corporate payments company's stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Corpay by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,484 shares of the corporate payments company's stock worth $32,020,000 after acquiring an additional 26,417 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Corpay by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the corporate payments company's stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Corpay by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the corporate payments company's stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Corpay by 1,713.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,166,209 shares of the corporate payments company's stock valued at $417,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,883 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Corpay from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Corpay from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Corpay from $415.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Corpay in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Corpay from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $474.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Corpay

Corpay Price Performance

Shares of CPAY stock opened at $454.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $415.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94. Corpay, Inc has a 12 month low of $281.16 and a 12 month high of $479.53.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The corporate payments company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.20 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Corpay had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The company's revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corpay, Inc will post 26.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corpay news, CEO Ronald Clarke sold 193,464 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total transaction of $85,286,669.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,160,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,596,167.44. The trade was a 8.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.19% of the company's stock.

About Corpay

Corpay is a global corporate payments company that provides businesses with a range of payment and expense management solutions. Its services are designed to help organizations manage payables, card programs, travel and fleet-related expenses, and cross-border transactions more efficiently. The company serves customers across a variety of industries and geographies, offering software and payment tools that streamline accounts payable, vendor payments, and workforce payments. Corpay also provides specialized solutions for fleet management and international payments, helping businesses control costs and simplify financial operations.

Further Reading

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