Corpay, Inc. $CPAY Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY - Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,669 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,456 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.15% of Corpay worth $30,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corpay by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,182,672 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,357,100,000 after acquiring an additional 58,235 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in shares of Corpay by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,855,589 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,279,362,000 after acquiring an additional 124,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Corpay by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,956,744 shares of the company's stock valued at $851,720,000 after acquiring an additional 23,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corpay by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905,526 shares of the company's stock valued at $571,346,000 after acquiring an additional 19,281 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Corpay by 168,603.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,489,655 shares of the company's stock valued at $448,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,772 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Corpay from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $361.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $388.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $383.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corpay

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corpay news, insider Armando Lins Netto sold 2,694 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.01, for a total value of $961,784.94. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,834 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,652,896.34. This represents a 14.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 17,201 shares of company stock valued at $6,126,597 over the last 90 days. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corpay Price Performance

NYSE:CPAY opened at $348.12 on Friday. Corpay, Inc. has a one year low of $252.84 and a one year high of $367.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.86. The firm's fifty day moving average is $324.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.18.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.30. Corpay had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 38.68%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Corpay has set its FY 2026 guidance at 26.300-27.100 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.650 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 25.49 EPS for the current year.

About Corpay

Corpay NYSE: CPAY is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.

Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.

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