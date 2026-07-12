Corpay, Inc $CPAY Stock Position Raised by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Corpay, Inc (NYSE:CPAY - Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,571 shares of the corporate payments company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the quarter. Corpay accounts for about 3.4% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Corpay worth $49,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in Corpay in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in Corpay by 4,700.0% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 96 shares of the corporate payments company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corpay during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in Corpay during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $388.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings raised Corpay from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Corpay from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Corpay in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $406.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $383.07.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Armando Lins Netto sold 70,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.13, for a total transaction of $24,816,713.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,274 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,969,913.62. This represents a 86.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven T. Stull sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.78, for a total transaction of $360,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,241 shares in the company, valued at $10,188,787.98. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 88,677 shares of company stock worth $31,304,091 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.19% of the company's stock.

Corpay Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:CPAY traded up $2.70 on Friday, reaching $353.86. 419,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,017. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $348.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.32. Corpay, Inc has a 52 week low of $252.84 and a 52 week high of $367.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The corporate payments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter. Corpay had a return on equity of 38.68% and a net margin of 24.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc will post 25.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay is a global corporate payments company that provides businesses with a range of payment and expense management solutions. Its services are designed to help organizations manage payables, card programs, travel and fleet-related expenses, and cross-border transactions more efficiently.

The company serves customers across a variety of industries and geographies, offering software and payment tools that streamline accounts payable, vendor payments, and workforce payments. Corpay also provides specialized solutions for fleet management and international payments, helping businesses control costs and simplify financial operations.

Corpay operates as part of the broader financial technology and payment processing sector.

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