Cortland Associates Inc. MO lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,878 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.0% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO's holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO's holdings in Apple were worth $6,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sterling Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,579 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Thor Investment Management Inc. OH ADV increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thor Investment Management Inc. OH ADV now owns 1,912 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evansbrook LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Evansbrook LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,102 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Forward LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Forward LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Apple News Roundup

Here's some of the latest news about AAPL:

Neutral Sentiment: Senior Vice President Jennifer Newstead sold 2,398 shares, about 9.5% of her holdings. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC filing, but the reported sale alone does not establish a change in the company’s outlook.

Senior Vice President Jennifer Newstead sold 2,398 shares, about 9.5% of her holdings. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC filing, but the reported sale alone does not establish a change in the company’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: Rising memory-chip costs are a potential margin headwind, with one report citing gross-margin guidance of 45%–46%. Separate coverage also flags memory costs as a risk even as Mac and wearables demand offer some growth support. Apple faces memory cost pressure

Rising memory-chip costs are a potential margin headwind, with one report citing gross-margin guidance of 45%–46%. Separate coverage also flags memory costs as a risk even as Mac and wearables demand offer some growth support. Negative Sentiment: Market-wide concerns—including hot inflation, possible tighter Federal Reserve policy, proposed tariffs and renewed AI-related selling—are weighing on growth stocks and may limit gains for AAPL. Commentary also describes Apple’s valuation as demanding. Apple stock is trending today

Apple Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $355.58 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $343.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $243.42 and a one year high of $360.83.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $114.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.40 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 125.35% and a net margin of 27.60%. Apple's quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Apple's payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,392 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.05, for a total transaction of $480,309.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,051,831.95. This trade represents a 7.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Jennifer Newstead sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.56, for a total transaction of $833,448.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 22,802 shares in the company, valued at $7,925,063.12. The trade was a 9.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 294,529 shares of company stock worth $98,272,053 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $350.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $347.11.

Read Our Latest Report on AAPL

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures and markets consumer electronics, software and digital services. Its products include the iPhone, Mac computers, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods, along with operating systems and applications such as iOS, macOS and iPadOS. The company also offers services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud and Apple Pay. These products and services are integrated across Apple’s devices and are sold to consumers, businesses and institutions around the world.

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