Cosmic Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,138,769 Navan, Inc. $NAVN

Cosmic Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,138,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $121,930,000. Navan comprises about 37.6% of Cosmic Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cosmic Management LLC owned 2.87% of Navan at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lightspeed Management Company L.L.C. purchased a new position in Navan during the 4th quarter worth $852,658,000. a16z Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Navan during the fourth quarter worth about $464,497,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navan during the fourth quarter worth about $274,088,000. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd acquired a new position in Navan in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,332,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Navan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,898,000.

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Insider Activity at Navan

In related news, Director Arif Janmohamed sold 77,323 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $1,473,776.38. Following the sale, the director owned 2,280,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,475,650.34. The trade was a 3.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se sold 77,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $1,473,776.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,280,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,475,650.34. This trade represents a 3.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 5,051,169 shares of company stock worth $100,937,907 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 63.39% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on NAVN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Navan from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Navan from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Navan from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Navan from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Navan from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Navan currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $28.64.

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Key Headlines Impacting Navan

Here are the key news stories impacting Navan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Navan announced its first public-company acquisition, agreeing to buy Smartrips in Brazil. The deal expands Navan’s footprint in Latin America and supports its strategy in the fast-growing corporate travel market. Navan Expands in Latin America with Acquisition of Smartrips, a Leading Travel Management Company in Brazil

Navan announced its first public-company acquisition, agreeing to buy Smartrips in Brazil. The deal expands Navan’s footprint in Latin America and supports its strategy in the fast-growing corporate travel market. Positive Sentiment: Coverage of Navan’s latest earnings call highlighted a strong quarter, including record bookings, stronger enterprise adoption, expanding AI usage, and a raised fiscal 2027 outlook. That combination suggests improving fundamentals and may be supporting investor confidence. NAVN Q1 Earnings Call Highlights AI Push, Enterprise Gains and Higher Outlook

Coverage of Navan’s latest earnings call highlighted a strong quarter, including record bookings, stronger enterprise adoption, expanding AI usage, and a raised fiscal 2027 outlook. That combination suggests improving fundamentals and may be supporting investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: One market commentary argued Navan has strong near-term execution but remains a riskier long-term bet, a view that does not clearly change the stock’s short-term direction. Navan: Strong Near-Term Execution, Risky Long-Term Bet

One market commentary argued Navan has strong near-term execution but remains a riskier long-term bet, a view that does not clearly change the stock’s short-term direction. Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder and director Arif Janmohamed sold a large block of NAVN shares over two days, including 398,546 shares on June 16 and 77,323 shares on June 17. Heavy insider selling can pressure sentiment, even if it was disclosed properly and may reflect portfolio management rather than a change in outlook.

Navan Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of NAVN stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.69. Navan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and a PE ratio of -10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $220.23 million during the quarter. Navan's quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Navan, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Navan

Navan NASDAQ: NAVN is a technology company that provides an integrated platform for corporate travel, expense management and business payments. The company combines online travel booking and itinerary management with expense reporting, corporate card services and payment processing to help organizations consolidate travel and T&E (travel and expense) workflows into a single system. Navan emphasizes a mobile-first user experience, automated reconciliation and policy controls to simplify administrative processes for finance and travel teams while improving the experience for travelers.

Navan’s offerings typically include online and mobile travel booking, real-time traveler support and duty-of-care features, automated expense capture and reporting, corporate card and virtual card issuance, and tools for payments and invoice management.

Further Reading

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