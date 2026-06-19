Cosmic Management LLC Makes New Investment in Figma, Inc. $FIG

Cosmic Management LLC bought a new stake in Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,054,988 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $151,535,000. Figma accounts for 46.7% of Cosmic Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cosmic Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Figma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIG. Gladstone Capital Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Figma by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 17,081 shares of the company's stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Figma in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Figma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Figma by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,212 shares of the company's stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Figma during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

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Figma News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Figma this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dylan Field sold 174,430 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $4,364,238.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Brendan Mulligan sold 18,741 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $469,274.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 987,986 shares in the company, valued at $24,739,169.44. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 694,220 shares of company stock worth $17,023,005 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on FIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $35.00 price objective on Figma in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Figma from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Figma in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Figma in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Figma in a report on Friday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $38.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Figma

Figma Trading Up 1.2%

Figma stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. Figma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $142.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average of $26.45.

Figma (NYSE:FIG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $333.44 million during the quarter. Figma had a negative net margin of 123.83% and a negative return on equity of 98.51%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Figma, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Figma

Figma is a San Francisco–based software company that offers a web-based platform for interface design, prototyping and collaboration. Its flagship product, Figma, enables teams to create and refine user interfaces, vector graphics and design systems directly in a browser, eliminating the need for local installations. The platform's real-time collaboration features allow multiple stakeholders—designers, developers and product managers—to edit and comment simultaneously, streamlining workflows and reducing version control issues.

In addition to its core design tool, Figma provides FigJam, a digital whiteboarding solution that facilitates brainstorming sessions, wireframing and diagramming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG - Free Report).

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