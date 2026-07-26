CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP Shares Bought by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 1,349.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,500 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 463,180 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of CoStar Group worth $20,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $476,765,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in CoStar Group by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,933,185 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $869,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,543 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,842,010 shares of the technology company's stock worth $729,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053,456 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $258,773,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,751,312 shares of the technology company's stock worth $252,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CoStar Group Stock Up 1.9%

CSGP stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.68 and a one year high of $97.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 461.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average of $41.31.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.73 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance acquired 71,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $2,514,336.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,722,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at $60,644,848. This trade represents a 4.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CSGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen raised CoStar Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $73.00 to $44.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $46.00 price objective on CoStar Group and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSGP

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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