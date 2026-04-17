CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP Shares Purchased by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 271.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,851 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 120,481 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in CoStar Group were worth $11,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Enhancing Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Enhancing Capital LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 503 shares of the technology company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the technology company's stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 563 shares of the technology company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Louise S. Sams acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.36 per share, with a total value of $48,360.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 20,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $986,979.24. This represents a 5.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $40.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,008.01, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.92. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.12.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $899.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. CoStar Group's revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. CoStar Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.190 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Bank of America set a $74.00 price target on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CoStar Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.24.

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About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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