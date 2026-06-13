CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP Shares Sold by Ironvine Capital Partners LLC

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,224 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 59,110 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group accounts for 2.5% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC owned 0.09% of CoStar Group worth $24,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 329.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 47.5% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 503 shares of the technology company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 25,650.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 515 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 41.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 563 shares of the technology company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CSGP. Bank of America cut their price target on CoStar Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded CoStar Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stephens cut their price target on CoStar Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut their price target on CoStar Group from $73.00 to $44.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $55.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CSGP

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance bought 71,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $2,514,336.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,722,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at $60,644,848. This trade represents a 4.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company's stock.

CoStar Group Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $32.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 547.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average of $49.22. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.35 and a 52 week high of $97.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.73 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 0.74%.The business's revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. Analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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