CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP Shares Sold by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC trimmed its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,416,116 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 707,100 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group makes up about 5.7% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned 1.04% of CoStar Group worth $296,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the technology company's stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 727.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 860.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,691 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 44.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 35,604 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 10,984 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 565.93, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average of $52.85. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.35 and a 12 month high of $97.43.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance bought 71,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,514,336.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,722,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,644,848. This trade represents a 4.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Louise S. Sams bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.36 per share, with a total value of $48,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 20,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $986,979.24. This represents a 5.15% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.09% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stephens decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $55.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on CSGP

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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