CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP Shares Sold by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC cut its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 93.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 275,876 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 4,140,240 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned 0.07% of CoStar Group worth $11,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSGP. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the technology company's stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 727.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 860.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,691 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the technology company's stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 44.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 35,604 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $27.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 452.41, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.74. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.68 and a one year high of $97.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $896.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CSGP shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Benchmark began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on CoStar Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $51.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CoStar Group

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance bought 71,430 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $2,514,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,722,865 shares in the company, valued at $60,644,848. This trade represents a 4.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

See Also

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