CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP Shares Sold by Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,583 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 184,312 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group comprises approximately 1.7% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ's holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.05% of CoStar Group worth $14,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the technology company's stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 727.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the technology company's stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in CoStar Group by 860.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,691 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the technology company's stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in CoStar Group by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 35,604 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance acquired 71,430 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,514,336.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,722,865 shares in the company, valued at $60,644,848. This represents a 4.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $73.00 to $44.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $55.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSGP

CoStar Group Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 547.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.22. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.35 and a fifty-two week high of $97.43.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.73 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 0.74%.The company's revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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