CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 999,684 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 97,017 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.24% of CoStar Group worth $67,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 3,046.2% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 409 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, Director Louise S. Sams purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.36 per share, with a total value of $48,360.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $986,979.24. This represents a 5.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Stephens reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSGP

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $37.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,763.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $44.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.40. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $97.43.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 0.23%.The company had revenue of $899.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $892.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. CoStar Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.190 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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