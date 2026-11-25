State Street Corp lessened its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,944,091 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 13,877,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 5.70% of CoStar Group worth $628,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 56.8% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,380 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Legacies Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CoStar Group from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $35.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CoStar Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $39.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $32.64 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average is $34.31. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 74.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.79.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.82 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm's revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, Director John Hill sold 3,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $92,049.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,943 shares in the company, valued at $601,879.74. This represents a 13.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc. is a provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces. Its services help real estate professionals, investors, lenders and businesses research properties, evaluate markets and connect with buyers, sellers and tenants. The company's brands include CoStar, which provides commercial property data and research; LoopNet, a commercial property marketplace; Apartments.com, a rental listings platform; and STR, which supplies benchmarking data for the hospitality industry.

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