Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST Shares Sold by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,924 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 2,828 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $93,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hurley Capital LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 33 shares of the retailer's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,003.02, for a total value of $732,204.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,139,485.42. This trade represents a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of COST opened at $1,011.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm's 50-day moving average is $997.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $948.04. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a twelve month low of $844.06 and a twelve month high of $1,067.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The retailer reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $69.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $68.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio is 30.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, February 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $1,185.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,045.97.

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Costco Wholesale News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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