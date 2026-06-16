Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST Stock Holdings Decreased by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,045 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd's holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Hurley Capital LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 120.0% during the third quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 33 shares of the retailer's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $34,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Weiss Ratings raised Costco Wholesale from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,205.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,185.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,088.00 to $1,159.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,060.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on COST

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST opened at $979.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.07. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a one year low of $844.06 and a one year high of $1,096.50. The stock's fifty day moving average is $1,004.63 and its 200-day moving average is $967.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.12 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 28.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.58%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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