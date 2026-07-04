Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys New Shares in ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 156,536 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,767,000. ExlService makes up about 0.7% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC owned 0.10% of ExlService at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in ExlService by 285.2% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 706 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in ExlService by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 717 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company's stock.

Get ExlService alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at ExlService

In other ExlService news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 5,093 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $148,257.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,426,215.34. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 12,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $362,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 153,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,632,574.90. This trade represents a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 3.66% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXLS shares. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings downgraded ExlService from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ExlService from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $41.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EXLS

ExlService Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $27.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $47.11.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. ExlService had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 11.66%.The business had revenue of $570.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. ExlService has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EXLS is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ExlService, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ExlService wasn't on the list.

While ExlService currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here