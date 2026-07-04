Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in EZCORP, Inc. $EZPW

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW - Free Report) by 634.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,239 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 163,476 shares during the quarter. EZCORP accounts for approximately 0.7% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC owned about 0.31% of EZCORP worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,610,029 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $68,735,000 after buying an additional 369,817 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in EZCORP by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,563,724 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $69,209,000 after buying an additional 84,566 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in EZCORP by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,167,748 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $61,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,622 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in EZCORP by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,321,138 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,217,000 after acquiring an additional 118,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in EZCORP by 28.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,975,421 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $37,612,000 after acquiring an additional 437,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company's stock.

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EZCORP Price Performance

EZCORP stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.64. EZCORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.11.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $434.90 million for the quarter. EZCORP had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 9.91%. Analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EZCORP news, Director Pablo Lagos Espinosa sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 217,543 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,961,376. The trade was a 4.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jason A. Kulas sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $671,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 172,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,804,134.88. This trade represents a 10.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of EZCORP in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of EZCORP from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of EZCORP from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of EZCORP from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EZCORP has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EZCORP

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc is a specialty consumer finance company that provides pawn loans and retail merchandise programs primarily through its EZPAWN and Cash Converters brands. The company offers collateral-based loans secured principally by jewelry, electronics, musical instruments and other personal items, alongside check-cashing, money-transfer and bill-payment services. In addition to its pawn lending operations, EZCORP acquires previously pawned or consumer merchandise for resale through its “Sell-It-Now” platform and retail storefronts.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, EZCORP operates in two principal geographic markets: the United States and Mexico.

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