Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Has $5.05 Million Position in General Motors Company $GM

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 582.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,836 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 57,895 shares during the period. General Motors makes up approximately 0.8% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC's holdings in General Motors were worth $5,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Bank Corp grew its position in shares of General Motors by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 351 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM opened at $76.06 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $79.02 and its 200 day moving average is $79.28. General Motors Company has a 12-month low of $48.87 and a 12-month high of $87.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.31.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. General Motors's quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. General Motors's payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Trending Headlines about General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,124 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $775,266.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,177,453.15. The trade was a 19.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $586,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,192,490. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 697,388 shares of company stock valued at $57,752,596 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GM

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

See Also

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