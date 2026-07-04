Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $5.11 Million in SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 91,801 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $5,111,000. SPS Commerce accounts for 0.8% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC owned 0.25% of SPS Commerce as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the software maker's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,986 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 564 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,792 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $530,248.20. This trade represents a 9.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.58% of the company's stock.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $59.06 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $143.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.02 and a 200-day moving average of $66.14.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $192.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $192.50 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.730-4.760 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.090 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SPSC. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $76.45.

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SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions that enable seamless collaboration between retailers, suppliers and logistics providers. Through its robust network, SPS Commerce connects trading partners with electronic data interchange (EDI) capabilities, helping businesses automate order processing, inventory management and fulfillment workflows. The company's platform ensures data accuracy, accelerates order-to-cash cycles and reduces manual intervention, supporting a wide range of industries including retail, grocery, consumer goods and automotive.

The company offers a suite of services encompassing EDI, retail-ready compliance, order management and data analytics.

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