Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 185,610 Teradata Corporation $TDC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 185,610 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $4,757,000. Teradata comprises about 0.7% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Teradata as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDC. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Teradata by 1,162.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 985 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Teradata by 25,800.0% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Teradata by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Teradata by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Teradata by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,090 shares of the technology company's stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Teradata

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 5,657 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $190,754.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 39,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,161.20. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CRO Richard J. Petley sold 34,317 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,058,336.28. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 207,627 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,403,216.68. This represents a 14.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 77,201 shares of company stock worth $2,486,235 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on TDC shares. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Teradata from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Teradata

Teradata Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE:TDC opened at $34.57 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $32.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.01. Teradata Corporation has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.59.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $430.10 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 24.93%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Teradata has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradata Corporation will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata's product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

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