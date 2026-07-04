Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Raises Holdings in BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR - Free Report) by 1,483.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,279 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 278,508 shares during the quarter. BellRing Brands accounts for 0.7% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC owned 0.25% of BellRing Brands worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in BellRing Brands by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,034 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 439.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 333.6% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at BellRing Brands

In other news, Director David Isaiah Finkelstein purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $36,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 13,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,998.98. This trade represents a 42.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRBR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of BellRing Brands from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE BRBR opened at $13.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.45. BellRing Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.32.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $598.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.88 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 6.78% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The firm's revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company specializing in high‐protein, better‐for‐you nutrition products. Formed in March 2020 as a spin‐off from Post Holdings, the company focuses on delivering convenient protein solutions to health‐conscious consumers through a portfolio of well‐known and emerging brands.

The company's product offerings include ready‐to‐drink protein shakes, protein powders, nutrition bars and other performance nutrition items. BellRing Brands' flagship brands include Premier Protein, a line of shakes and bars designed for everyday protein supplementation, as well as Dymatize and PowerBar, which cater to athletes and active individuals seeking advanced sports nutrition formulas.

BellRing Brands markets its products primarily across North America, leveraging relationships with major retailers, wholesale clubs and e-commerce platforms to reach consumers in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

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