Go Pro
→ Goldman Sachs: 300 million jobs will disappear (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI

Written by MarketBeat
July 4, 2026
Albertsons Companies logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC initiated a new position in Albertsons Companies during Q1, buying 297,473 shares valued at about $5.1 million. The stake makes ACI the fund’s 9th largest holding.
  • Albertsons posted better-than-expected earnings in its latest quarter, with EPS of $0.48 versus estimates of $0.43, while revenue rose 7.7% year over year to $20.25 billion. The company also guided FY 2026 EPS to $2.22-$2.32.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed despite several price target cuts: the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.54. Albertsons also raised its quarterly dividend to $0.17, implying an annualized yield of 4.8%.
  • Interested in Albertsons Companies? Here are five stocks we like better.

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 297,473 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,069,000. Albertsons Companies makes up approximately 0.8% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Albertsons Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 57,692 shares of the company's stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 61,163 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,828,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 29.7% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,411 shares of the company's stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACI shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACI

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $14.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $22.78. The business's 50 day moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average is $16.69.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 0.26%.The business had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Albertsons Companies's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.320 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Albertsons Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Albertsons Companies's payout ratio is currently 212.50%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc NYSE: ACI is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, operating a diversified portfolio of grocery store banners. Founded in 1939 by Joe Albertson in Boise, Idaho, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. Its core business activities encompass the sale of fresh produce, meat, bakery items, deli offerings, pharmacy services, and general merchandise. The company's retail operations are complemented by an in-house private-label program, featuring brands such as O Organics, Open Nature, and Lucerne, which cater to a range of customer preferences and price points.

Throughout its history, Albertsons Companies has pursued growth via mergers and partnerships.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Albertsons Companies Right Now?

Before you consider Albertsons Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Albertsons Companies wasn't on the list.

While Albertsons Companies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 Cover
The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

5 Tech Stocks to Buy on the July Pullback
5 Tech Stocks to Buy on the July Pullback
By Thomas Hughes | June 29, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page
Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page
From Reagan Gold Group (Ad)
As Stablecoins Keep Growing, These 2 Stocks Benefit
As Stablecoins Keep Growing, These 2 Stocks Benefit
By Nathan Reiff | June 28, 2026
AirJoule Unveils Prime System, Clearing Path to Commercialization
AirJoule Unveils Prime System, Clearing Path to Commercialization
By Thomas Hughes | July 1, 2026
Shorting the Grid: Bloom Energy’s $25B AI Power Play
Shorting the Grid: Bloom Energy’s $25B AI Power Play
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 2, 2026
tc pixel
Get Paid While Gold Soars to $5,000
Get Paid While Gold Soars to $5,000
From Investors Alley (Ad)
SanDisk’s Volatility May Be Telling Bulls What They Want to Hear
SanDisk’s Volatility May Be Telling Bulls What They Want to Hear
By Sam Quirke | July 2, 2026
The AI Boom Has a Second Act—And It's Playing Out in Optics
The AI Boom Has a Second Act—And It's Playing Out in Optics
By Bridget Bennett | June 29, 2026

Recent Videos

Cash Out of These Stocks Before Q3. Buy These 8 Beaten Down Stocks Instead.
Cash Out of These Stocks Before Q3. Buy These 8 Beaten Down Stocks Instead.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Microsoft Shareholder...Get READY for Christmas
If You Are a Microsoft Shareholder...Get READY for Christmas
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The AI Bubble Is About to Get Ugly. Most Aren‘t Ready.
The AI Bubble Is About to Get Ugly. Most Aren't Ready.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines