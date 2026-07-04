Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 297,473 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,069,000. Albertsons Companies makes up approximately 0.8% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Albertsons Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 57,692 shares of the company's stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 61,163 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,828,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 29.7% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,411 shares of the company's stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACI shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACI

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $14.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $22.78. The business's 50 day moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average is $16.69.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 0.26%.The business had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Albertsons Companies's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.320 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Albertsons Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Albertsons Companies's payout ratio is currently 212.50%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc NYSE: ACI is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, operating a diversified portfolio of grocery store banners. Founded in 1939 by Joe Albertson in Boise, Idaho, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. Its core business activities encompass the sale of fresh produce, meat, bakery items, deli offerings, pharmacy services, and general merchandise. The company's retail operations are complemented by an in-house private-label program, featuring brands such as O Organics, Open Nature, and Lucerne, which cater to a range of customer preferences and price points.

Throughout its history, Albertsons Companies has pursued growth via mergers and partnerships.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Albertsons Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Albertsons Companies wasn't on the list.

While Albertsons Companies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here