Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,473 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,769,000. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 0.7% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,292,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $2,794,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,144 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,710 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $52,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 181.5% in the third quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company's stock.

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Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $242.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $219.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.81. The company has a market cap of $96.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.16 and a 12-month high of $315.98.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.85 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 68.82%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.010-11.110 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Automatic Data Processing's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $306.00 to $244.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $270.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $244.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

Further Reading

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