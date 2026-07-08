Counterweight Ventures LLC Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Counterweight Ventures LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 2,811 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.0% of Counterweight Ventures LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Counterweight Ventures LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,320.0% during the 4th quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Networth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 546.2% in the first quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Get Broadcom alerts: Sign Up

More Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $370.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.45. The stock's 50-day moving average is $405.96 and its 200-day moving average is $363.03. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.58 and a 52-week high of $495.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Broadcom to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $485.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $545.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $493.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 4,825 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.91, for a total transaction of $1,905,440.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 269,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $106,621,355.99. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $373.57 per share, with a total value of $373,570.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 38,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,369,743.62. This trade represents a 2.67% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 36,014 shares of company stock valued at $13,174,907 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Broadcom, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Broadcom wasn't on the list.

While Broadcom currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here