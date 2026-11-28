Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG - Free Report) by 94.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,565,135 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,683,210 shares during the quarter. Coupang accounts for approximately 1.1% of Durable Capital Partners LP's holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Durable Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.42% of Coupang worth $104,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the third quarter worth $11,189,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 4,674,814 shares of the company's stock worth $64,840,000 after buying an additional 1,331,060 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Coupang by 4.6% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 75,540,620 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,047,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346,400 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coupang by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 326,571 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the third quarter worth $2,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company's stock.

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Coupang Stock Performance

CPNG stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business's 50-day moving average price is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.86. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). Coupang had a negative return on equity of 21.51% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.60 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 5,519 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $75,334.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 176,396 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,407,805.40. This trade represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 12.83% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPNG. Bank of America lowered their price target on Coupang from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Coupang in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho set a $21.00 target price on Coupang in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Coupang from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Coupang from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $23.41.

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Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc. operates an e-commerce and technology platform, with its largest business in South Korea. Its services connect customers with a broad range of products, including groceries and household essentials, and include Rocket Delivery, the company's fast-delivery service, and Rocket Fresh for fresh food. Founded in 2010 by Bom Kim, Coupang has expanded beyond online retail. Its offerings include Coupang Eats for food delivery and Coupang Play for video streaming, as well as payment and other technology services.

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