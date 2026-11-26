Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG - Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,540,620 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,346,400 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned 4.21% of Coupang worth $1,047,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 2.2% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 326,571 shares of the company's stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the third quarter worth $2,766,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Coupang by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 439,678 shares of the company's stock worth $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 135,607 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 35,832 shares of the company's stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 17,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,454 shares of the company's stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 19,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPNG. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Coupang in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Coupang from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Coupang from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coupang from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $23.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Coupang

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 5,519 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $75,334.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 176,396 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,407,805.40. This trade represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of CPNG opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.15. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.87. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). Coupang had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc. is an e-commerce and technology company best known for its online marketplace in South Korea. The platform offers products across categories such as electronics, apparel, household goods and groceries, combining third-party sellers with retail operations and a network of fulfillment and delivery services. Its services include Rocket Delivery for rapid shipping, Rocket Fresh for grocery delivery and Coupang Eats for food delivery. Coupang also offers Coupang Play, a video-streaming service, and operates a paid membership program called Rocket Wow.

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