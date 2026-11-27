State Street Corp decreased its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG - Free Report) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,253,883 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,533,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.13% of Coupang worth $280,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupang by 652.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Coupang by 94.6% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,478 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Coupang Trading Up 0.2%

Coupang stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.15. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). Coupang had a negative return on equity of 21.51% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Coupang's revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPNG shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Coupang from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Coupang in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Coupang from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Coupang from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Coupang from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $23.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CPNG

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In other news, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 5,519 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $75,334.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 176,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,805.40. This trade represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company's stock.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc. operates an e-commerce and technology platform, with its largest business in South Korea. Its services connect customers with a broad range of products, including groceries and household essentials, and include Rocket Delivery, the company's fast-delivery service, and Rocket Fresh for fresh food. Founded in 2010 by Bom Kim, Coupang has expanded beyond online retail. Its offerings include Coupang Eats for food delivery and Coupang Play for video streaming, as well as payment and other technology services.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG - Free Report).

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