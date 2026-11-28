Avantyr Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG - Free Report) by 89.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,609,014 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,180,014 shares during the period. Coupang comprises approximately 2.0% of Avantyr Capital Partners LP's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Avantyr Capital Partners LP owned 0.26% of Coupang worth $63,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Coupang by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 75,540,620 shares of the company's stock worth $1,047,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346,400 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,102,139 shares of the company's stock worth $389,777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,865,737 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Coupang by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,565,135 shares of the company's stock valued at $104,928,000 after buying an additional 3,683,210 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 4,674,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,840,000 after buying an additional 1,331,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Coupang by 20.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,366,766 shares of the company's stock worth $82,404,000 after purchasing an additional 732,300 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Coupang Stock Up 1.5%

CPNG stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.86. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 21.51% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Coupang's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.60 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In other Coupang news, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 5,519 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $75,334.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 176,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,805.40. This trade represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Coupang from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coupang from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho set a $21.00 price objective on Coupang in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank raised Coupang from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Coupang in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $23.41.

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Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc. operates an e-commerce and technology platform, with its largest business in South Korea. Its services connect customers with a broad range of products, including groceries and household essentials, and include Rocket Delivery, the company's fast-delivery service, and Rocket Fresh for fresh food. Founded in 2010 by Bom Kim, Coupang has expanded beyond online retail. Its offerings include Coupang Eats for food delivery and Coupang Play for video streaming, as well as payment and other technology services.

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