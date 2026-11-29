Aspex Management HK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG - Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,574,791 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,454,174 shares during the period. Coupang accounts for approximately 4.9% of Aspex Management HK Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Aspex Management HK Ltd owned about 1.98% of Coupang worth $493,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Coupang by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,102,139 shares of the company's stock worth $389,777,000 after buying an additional 14,865,737 shares in the last quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,743,000. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,565,135 shares of the company's stock valued at $104,928,000 after buying an additional 3,683,210 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Coupang by 4.6% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 75,540,620 shares of the company's stock worth $1,047,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Irenic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the second quarter worth $43,164,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company's stock.

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Coupang Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $16.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.80. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $28.44.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.51%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.60 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Coupang

In related news, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 5,519 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $75,334.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 176,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,805.40. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $21.00 price objective on Coupang in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Coupang from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Coupang from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Coupang from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $23.41.

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About Coupang

Coupang, Inc. operates an e-commerce and technology platform, with its largest business in South Korea. Its services connect customers with a broad range of products, including groceries and household essentials, and include Rocket Delivery, the company's fast-delivery service, and Rocket Fresh for fresh food. Founded in 2010 by Bom Kim, Coupang has expanded beyond online retail. Its offerings include Coupang Eats for food delivery and Coupang Play for video streaming, as well as payment and other technology services.

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