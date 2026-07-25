Courage Capital Management LLC Buys 2,280 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Courage Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 73.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,380 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 2.8% of Courage Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Courage Capital Management LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,842,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $51,647,164,000 after buying an additional 1,080,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,700,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $29,426,070,000 after buying an additional 375,946 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,128,100,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 3,205.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,459,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $9,650,811,000 after acquiring an additional 20,810,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Tesla

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. BTIG Research downgraded Tesla to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $404.95.

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Tesla Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $313.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 289.85, a P/E/G ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.82 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The business's 50 day moving average is $400.74 and its 200-day moving average is $402.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $28.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 3.82%. Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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