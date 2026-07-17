Cousins Properties Incorporated $CUZ Shares Sold by B&I Capital AG

B&I Capital AG trimmed its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ - Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,830 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 43,900 shares during the quarter. Cousins Properties accounts for approximately 1.2% of B&I Capital AG's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. B&I Capital AG owned 0.10% of Cousins Properties worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties Stock Up 2.4%

CUZ opened at $32.08 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.73. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1,068.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.21). Cousins Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.The firm had revenue of $263.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-2.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Cousins Properties's payout ratio is currently -4,266.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cousins Properties from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $29.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CUZ

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated NYSE: CUZ is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of high-quality office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Atlanta, the company focuses on urban infill and suburban markets across the Sun Belt, with a strong presence in metropolitan areas such as Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando and Tampa. Its core activities encompass full-service property leasing, asset management and construction oversight, serving a diverse mix of corporate and institutional tenants.

Founded in 1958 as a privately held real estate concern, Cousins Properties completed its initial public offering in 1992.

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