Cousins Properties Incorporated $CUZ Stake Increased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ - Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795,843 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 96,808 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.47% of Cousins Properties worth $20,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Cousins Properties by 2,539.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Cousins Properties by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cousins Properties Trading Down 0.7%

CUZ stock opened at $28.64 on Thursday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $30.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -954.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.21. The business's 50 day moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average is $25.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.21). Cousins Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.The company had revenue of $263.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Cousins Properties's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-2.980 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Cousins Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,266.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CUZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Capital One Financial set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $33.00 target price on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Cousins Properties from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $28.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on CUZ

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated NYSE: CUZ is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of high-quality office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Atlanta, the company focuses on urban infill and suburban markets across the Sun Belt, with a strong presence in metropolitan areas such as Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando and Tampa. Its core activities encompass full-service property leasing, asset management and construction oversight, serving a diverse mix of corporate and institutional tenants.

Founded in 1958 as a privately held real estate concern, Cousins Properties completed its initial public offering in 1992.

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