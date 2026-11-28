State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ - Free Report) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,126,095 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 7,826,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.94% of Cousins Properties worth $224,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pension & Wealth Management Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 261.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. now owns 1,319 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 747.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Nykredit A S acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cousins Properties Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of CUZ opened at $30.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.93, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.34. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $32.95.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $259.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $264.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Cousins Properties's dividend payout ratio is currently 1,422.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CUZ shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cousins Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho set a $34.00 price objective on Cousins Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore set a $33.00 target price on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $31.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages office properties. Its portfolio focuses on high-quality office buildings in growing Sun Belt markets, serving businesses seeking commercial workspace. The company's properties are concentrated in markets including Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Phoenix and Tampa. Cousins Properties was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Colin Connolly has served as the company's president and chief executive officer since 2023.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ - Free Report).

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