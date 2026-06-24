CPC Advisors LLC Acquires 13,185 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

CPC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 310.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,431 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,185 shares during the period. CPC Advisors LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the company's stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 77,482 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 65,109 shares of the company's stock worth $15,915,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2,174.7% in the first quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,548 shares of the company's stock worth $7,223,000 after acquiring an additional 28,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $239.66 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.73 and a 12 month high of $251.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.67.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The company's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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